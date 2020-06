A fresh twist in chiral topology



Electrons in ''chiral crystals'', solid-state materials with definite ''handedness'', can behave in unexpected ways. An interdisciplinary team has realized now a theoretically predicted peculiar electronic state in a chiral compound, PtGa, from the class of topological materials. The study allows a fundamental understanding of the electronic properties of this novel semimetal. More in www.sciencedaily.com »