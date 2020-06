Added: 22.06.2020 19:40 | 10 views | 0 comments

Dr. Paul Fidel, Jr., from Louisiana State University Health - School of Dentistry and Professor Mairi Noverr from Tulane University School of Medicine propose the concept that administration of an unrelated live attenuated vaccine, such as the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, could serve as a preventive measure against the worst sequelae of COVID-19. Mounting [...]