Archaeologists Find Giant Ring of Shafts near Stonehenge



Added: 22.06.2020 20:15 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.capitalfm.com



Archaeologists have discovered a 4,500-year-old ring of large ‘shafts’ around the great henge at Durrington Walls and the famous site at Woodhenge, just a few kilometers from Stonehenge, in southern Britain. The newly-discovered circle is over 2 km in diameter and has been carbon dated to 2500 BC. The archaeologists identified up to 20 shafts [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tom Green Tags: Rita Ora