300-million-year-old fish resembles a sturgeon but took a different evolutionary path



Added: 22.06.2020 18:30 | 12 views | 0 comments



A re-examination of a 300-million-year-old fish, Tanyrhinichthys mcallisteri, revealed that its lifestyle more closely resembled that of the bottom-dwelling sturgeon, rather than the stealthy pike, as was previously believed. More in www.sciencedaily.com »