Carnivorous Dinosaurs Larger Than T. rex Lived in Jurassic Australia



Added: 22.06.2020



Source: www.theguardian.com



Paleontologists have analyzed 151- to 165-million-year-old dinosaur footprints from 11 sites in southern Queensland, most of which produced large (length of 30-50 cm) and very large-sized (length greater than 50 cm) theropod dinosaur tracks, including Australia's largest carnivorous dinosaur footprint (79 cm long). "I've always wondered, where were Australia's big carnivorous dinosaurs? But I think [...]