Fantastic muscle proteins and where to find them



Added: 19.06.2020 22:19 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Setting out to identify all proteins that make up the sarcomere, the basic contractile unit of muscle cells, resulted in an unexpected revelation, providing experimental evidence that helps explain a fundamental mystery about how muscles work. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Music