eROSITA X-Ray Telescope Captures Hot, Energetic Universe



Added: 19.06.2020



A new all-sky image from the eROSITA X-ray telescope onboard the Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma (SRG) space observatory contains over one million objects, about half of which are new to astronomers. "This all-sky image completely changes the way we look at the energetic Universe," said eROSITA principal investigator Dr. Peter Predehl, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute