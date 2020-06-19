New research hints at the presence of unconventional galaxies containing 2 black holes



Astronomers have identified periodic gamma-ray emissions from 11 active galaxies, paving the way for future studies of unconventional galaxies that might harbor two supermassive black holes at their centers. More in www.sciencedaily.com »