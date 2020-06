Ocean Worlds May Be Common in Our Milky Way Galaxy



Source: www.today.com



A team of U.S. astronomers has calculated internal heating rates for 53 terrestrial exoplanets and found that all of them are likely to have volcanic activity at their surfaces, and that at least 26% could be ocean worlds, with a majority similar in structure to the icy moons of our Solar System's giant planets.