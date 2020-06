Added: 19.06.2020 13:14 | 10 views | 0 comments

Planetary nebulae, whose stars shed their layers over thousands of years, can turn into crazy whirligigs while puffing off shells and jets of hot gas. New images from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have helped astronomers identify rapid changes in material blasting off stars at the centers of two nearby young planetary nebulae: NGC 6302 [...]