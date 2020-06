Astronomers Discover Youngest Magnetar Ever



Source: boingboing.net



Using NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, ESA’s XMM-Newton observatory, NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), and ground-based telescopes, astronomers have detected a hard X-ray burst, a long-lived outburst and a number of strong and short radio pulses from an infant neutron star with a magnetic field some 70 quadrillion times stronger than that of Earth. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SWIFT, NASA Tags: EU