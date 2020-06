Two-dimensional carbon networks



Added: 18.06.2020 18:21 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nanowerk.com



Lithium-ion batteries usually contain graphitic carbons as anode materials. Scientists have investigated the carbonic nanoweb graphdiyne as a novel two-dimensional carbon network for its suitability in battery applications. Graphdiyne is as flat and thin as graphene, which is the one-atomic-layer-thin version of graphite, but it has a higher porosity and adjustable electronic properties. Researchers now describe its simple bottom-up synthesis from tailor-made precursor molecules. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Networks, Cher Tags: Scientists