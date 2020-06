High-tech CT reveals ancient evolutionary adaptation of extinct crocodylomorphs



Source: theconversation.com



New insights into the anatomy of the inner ear of prehistoric reptiles, the thalattosuchians, revealed details about the evolutionary adaption during the transition into the ocean after a long semiaquatic phase. These new findings were made possible by the use of a Canon high-tech computed tomography (CT) scanner. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NATO