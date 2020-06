Laser technology: The Turbulence and the Comb



While the light of an ordinary laser only has one single, well-defined wavelength, a so-called ''frequency comb'' consists of different light frequencies, which are precisely arranged at regular distances, much like the teeth of a comb. Such frequency combs are difficult to generate. Now, researchers have succeeded in producing frequency combs using simple circular quantum cascade lasers - a result that seemed to contradict conventional laser theories completely.