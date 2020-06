Eggs of Earliest Dinosaurs Had Soft, Leathery Shells



Added: 18.06.2020 16:02 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.worldatlas.com



A team of paleontologists from the United States, Canada and Argentina has analyzed the fossilized eggs of two different non-avian dinosaurs, Protoceratops and Mussaurus, and found that the eggs resembled those of turtles in their microstructure, composition, and mechanical properties. They’ve also found that hard-shelled eggs evolved at least three times independently in the dinosaur [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » United States Tags: Canada