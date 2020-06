Added: 18.06.2020 14:54 | 4 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the genome of an 80,000-year-old Neanderthal woman from Chagyrskaya Cave in the Altai Mountains, Siberia. The genome provides insights into Neanderthal population structure and history and allows the identification of genomic features unique to these human cousins. Neanderthals and Denisovans are the closest evolutionary relatives of [...]