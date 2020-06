Added: 18.06.2020 13:39 | 7 views | 0 comments

Using data from the NOMAD (Nadir and Occultation for Mars Discovery) ultraviolet and visible spectrometer instrument on board ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), a team of researchers has detected green line dayglow emission in the atmosphere of Mars. The atmospheres of planets including Earth and Mars glow constantly during both day and night as [...]