Thursday, 18 June 2020
Discovery allows 3D printing of sensors directly on expanding organs
Mechanical engineers and computer scientists have developed a 3D printing technique that uses motion capture technology, similar to that used in Hollywood movies, to print electronic sensors directly on organs that are expanding and contracting.
