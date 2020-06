Centenarian study suggests living environment may be key to longevity



Added: 17.06.2020 19:52 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: capovelo.com



Where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age, suggests a new study. New research suggests that people who live in highly walkable, mixed-age communities may be more likely to live to their 100th birthday. More in www.sciencedaily.com »