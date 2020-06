DNA secrets of 100 tomato types revealed



When Pulitzer Prize and Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar rapped 'I got millions, I got riches buildin' in my DNA,' he almost certainly wasn't talking about the humble tomato. But a new study unveiling more than 230,000 DNA differences across 100 tomato varieties which will allow breeders and scientists to engineer larger, juicier, more profitable plants, proves that tomatoes indeed have riches buildin' in their DNA, too. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA Tags: Scientists