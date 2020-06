'Cooperative' and 'independent' dog breeds may not react differently to unfair outcomes



Added: 17.06.2020 20:00 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: verafiles.org



Cooperative-worker dog breeds do not appear to respond more negatively to unfair outcomes than do independent-worker breeds, according to a new study. Although the sample size was small, the results do not support the hypothesis that inequity aversion and cooperation co-evolved. More in www.sciencedaily.com »