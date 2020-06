360-Million-Year-Old Fossil Reveals Extinct Species of Fern-Like Plant



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Paleontologists have identified a new genus and species of fern-like plant from a single fossilized specimen collected in the New England region of New South Wales, Australia. The newly-discovered plant species lived approximately 360 million years ago (Devonian period) - a time when Australia was part of the supercontinent Gondwana. "It is an extraordinary discovery,