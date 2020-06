Added: 17.06.2020 18:02 | 3 views | 0 comments

Trident, a new mission competing for selection under NASA’s Discovery Program, would explore Triton, a unique and highly active icy moon of Neptune. Voyager 2 showed that Triton has active resurfacing with the potential for erupting plumes and an atmosphere. Coupled with an ionosphere that can create organic snow and the potential for a subsurface [...]