Liver perfusion could save 7 in 10 rejected donor livers



Added: 17.06.2020 15:24 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: madinahmarket.com



A major study investigating the effectiveness of liver perfusion as a technique to improve the function of donor livers that would have otherwise been rejected has shown that up to 7 in every 10 could be used after just 4-6 hours of the assessment. More in www.sciencedaily.com »