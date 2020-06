Quantum physics: Physicists develop a new theory for Bose-Einstein condensates



Source: www.thoughtco.com



Bose-Einstein condensates are often described as the fifth state of matter: At extremely low temperatures, gas atoms behave like a single particle. The exact properties of these systems are notoriously difficult to study. Physicists have now proposed a new theory to describe these quantum systems more effectively and comprehensively. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures