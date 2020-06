Microbes might manage your cholesterol



Source: www.newscientist.com



Researchers discover a link between human blood cholesterol levels and a gene in the microbiome that could one day help people manage their cholesterol through diet, probiotics, or entirely new types of treatment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Genes