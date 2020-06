π-Earth: Newfound Earth-Sized Exoplanet Orbits Its Star in 3.14 Days



Using data from NASA’s Kepler/K2 mission, the SPECULOOS telescopes and the High Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES) on the Keck I telescope at W.M. Keck Observatory, astronomers have discovered a transiting Earth-sized planet in a close-in orbit around the red dwarf EPIC 249631677. EPIC 249631677 is an M3.5-type dwarf located 185 light-years away in the constellation [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA