Nanosponges could intercept coronavirus infection



Added: 17.06.2020 14:09 | 9 views | 0 comments



Nanoparticles cloaked in human lung cell membranes and human immune cell membranes can attract and neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture, causing the virus to lose its ability to hijack host cells and reproduce. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU