Nanomaterial gives robots chameleon skin



Added: 17.06.2020



Source: www.intertronics.co.uk



A new film made of gold nanoparticles changes color in response to any type of movement. Its unprecedented qualities could allow robots to mimic chameleons and octopi -- among other futuristic applications. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Gold