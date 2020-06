Earliest Evidence of Reindeer Domestication Found in Arctic Siberia



An international team of archeologists has unearthed numerous L-shaped barbed antler objects at three early sites - Ust'-Polui, Tiutei-Sale I, and Iarte VI - in the Yamal region of Arctic Siberia. With help from contemporary Indigenous Nenets reindeer herders, the researchers have identified these artifacts - the earliest came from the Ust'-Polui site and is [...]