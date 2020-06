Added: 16.06.2020 19:43 | 5 views | 0 comments

New estimate suggests that 18% of Sun-like (G-type) stars could have a planet the size of Earth orbiting in their conservative habitable zone. Determining the abundance of Earth-size planets in the habitable zones of their stars, where liquid water could exist on a rocky planet’s surface, is one of the major goals of exoplanetary science. [...]