Astronomers Detect Organic Molecules in Starless and Prestellar Regions of Nearby Stellar Nursery



Astronomers have detected the signatures of two complex organic molecules, methanol and acetaldehyde, in starless and prestellar cores of the Taurus Molecular Cloud, a star-forming region located about 440 light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Taurus. Prestellar or starless cores are so-named because while they do not yet contain any stars, they mark