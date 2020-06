Added: 16.06.2020 16:35 | 6 views | 0 comments

German herpetologist Mark Scherz has discovered a new species of diamond frog living in northern Madagascar. The diamond frogs belong to Rhombophryne, a genus of microhylid frogs in the subfamily Cophylinae. More than 20 species are currently recognized in the genus, all endemic to Madagascar. Named Rhombophryne ellae, the newfound species is known only from [...]