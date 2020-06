Geophysicists Find Dense Rock Structures near Earth’s Core



Added: 16.06.2020 14:59 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: mabin.diytrade.com



In a new study, a team of geophysicists from the University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University and Tel Aviv University has analyzed echoes of seismic waves traveling beneath the Pacific Ocean basin. They’ve detected unusually dense, hot rock structures at the core-mantle boundary beneath the volcanic Marquesas Islands in the South Pacific and found that [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Pacific Ocean Tags: Maryland