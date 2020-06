Added: 16.06.2020 13:12 | 7 views | 0 comments

The Mast Camera (Mastcam) onboard NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has captured new images of Earth and Venus as seen from the surface of the Red Planet. Since landing in 2012, Curiosity has captured blue Martian sunsets, Earth and the Moon, minor planets Ceres and Vesta, planet Mercury, Martian moons Phobos and Deimos, and comets. The [...]