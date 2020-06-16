Multi-ethnic study suggests vitamin K may offer protective health benefits in older age



Source: www.medscape.com



A new, multi-ethnic study found adults aged 54-76 with low circulating vitamin K levels were more likely to die within 13 years compared to those with adequate levels, suggesting vitamin K may offer protective health benefits as we age. More in www.sciencedaily.com »