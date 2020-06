More and safer heart transplants could become possible with new heart box



Added: 15.06.2020 23:21 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A donated heart can now be transported and preserved for longer than what has previously been possible. The new method, which consists of a specially designed heart box, was used for a transplant for the first time as early as the summer of 2017. Now it has been evaluated in a first clinical study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Transplants