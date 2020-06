Spectacular bird's-eye view? Hummingbirds see diverse colors humans can only imagine



Added: 15.06.2020 20:51 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: velvetescape.com



While humans have three color cones in the retina sensitive to red, green and blue light, birds have a fourth color cone that can detect ultraviolet light. A research team trained wild hummingbirds to perform a series of experiments that revealed that the tiny birds also see combination colors like ultraviolet+green and ultraviolet+red. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Greece