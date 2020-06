Astronomers Say There Could Be 36 Communicating Extraterrestrial Civilizations in Milky Way



Added: 15.06.2020 19:24 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Using the assumption that intelligent life develops on exoplanets in a similar way as it does on Earth, a duo of researchers from the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Nottingham has obtained an estimate for the number of communicating extraterrestrial intelligent (CETI) civilizations within our Milky Way Galaxy. They calculate that [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cher