First room-temp 'magnon switch' with industrially useful properties



Added: 15.06.2020 19:09 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.treehugger.com



Scientists have demonstrated a practical technique for controlling magnons, which could lead to computer chip switches that would use less energy and radiate less heat. The approach brings two important firsts: It can be built on silicon and operates efficiently at room temperature, meaning it might be more readily employed by computer manufacturers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists