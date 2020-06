New Horizons Obtains Parallax Measurements for Two Nearby Stars



Astronomers have long used a so-called parallax effect - how a star appears to shift against its background when seen from different locations - to measure distances to stars. In April 2020, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft turned its Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) instrument to two nearby red dwarfs, Proxima Centauri and Wolf 359, showing just [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA