Novel treatment for mesothelioma shows promise for patients



Added: 15.06.2020 14:27 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A novel treatment for advanced mesothelioma is safe and effective and may improve the quality of life for patients who have few treatment options, according to new research. Transarterial chemoperfusion treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) comes with minimal side effects and shows promise for extending the lives of patients who have limited or no remaining treatment options. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU