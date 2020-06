The first intuitive programming language for quantum computers



Added: 15.06.2020 16:58 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.istockphoto.com



Several technical advances have been achieved recently in the pursuit of powerful quantum computers. Now, Computer scientists have made an important breakthrough in the field of programming languages: their quantum language is the first of its kind that is as elegant, simple and safe as classical computer languages. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists