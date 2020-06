Personality traits linked to toilet paper stockpiling



Added: 13.06.2020 22:19 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: theconversation.com



People who feel more threatened by COVID-19 and rank highly on scales of emotionality and conscientiousness were most likely to stockpile toilet paper in March 2020, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil