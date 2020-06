Scientists uncover immune cells that may lower airway allergy and asthma risk



Added: 13.06.2020 20:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pirbright.ac.uk



Scientists offer a clue to why non-allergic people don't have a strong reaction to house dust mites. They've uncovered a previously unknown subset of T cells that may control allergic immune reactions and asthma from ever developing in response to house dust mites -- and other possible allergens. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists