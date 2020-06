Discovering how the brain works through computation



Added: 13.06.2020 18:22 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: juzd.com



Researchers propose a new computational system to expand the understanding of the brain at an intermediate level, between neurons and cognitive phenomena such as language. They have developed a brain architecture based on neuronal assemblies, and they demonstrate its use in the syntactic processing in the production of language; their model is consistent with recent experimental results. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: EU