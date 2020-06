Remixed mantle suggests early start of plate tectonics



Added: 12.06.2020 16:14 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nintendolife.com



New research on the remixing of Earth's stratified deep interior suggests that global plate tectonic processes, which played a pivotal role in the existence of life on Earth, started to operate at least 3.2 billion years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Players