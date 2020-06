Added: 12.06.2020 20:23 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using data acquired in 2007 and 2008 during flybys of Venus and Mercury by NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft, researchers found the neutron lifetime to be 780 seconds. “The lifetime of free neutrons provides a key test of the Standard Model of particle physics, and it also affects the relative abundances of hydrogen and helium formed in [...]