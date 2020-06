Added: 12.06.2020 15:08 | 6 views | 0 comments

Multiple, well-preserved trackways made by large crocodylomorphs, extinct ancestors of modern-day crocodiles, between 110 and 120 million years ago (Cretaceous period) have been found near Sacheon City in South Korea. Surprisingly, the trackways never include handprints and indicate exclusively bipedal walking, a gait not known from fossil crocodylomorph trackways. Professor Kyung Soo Kim from Chinju [...]