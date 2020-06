New Species of Deep-Water Dogfish Shark Discovered



Added: 12.06.2020 13:26 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Marine biologists have discovered a new species of the shark genus Squalus in the tropical waters off southern Japan. Squalus is a genus of dogfish sharks in the family Squalidae, which is part of the order Squaliformes. Commonly known as spurdogs, these sharks are commercially important species within the world fish trade, in which individuals [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Japan Tags: Genes